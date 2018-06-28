Eickhoff (lat) completed another bullpen session Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff has now completed two pain-free bullpen sessions this week and will head to High-A Clearwater with a session of live batting practice due next. The 28-year-old should require at least a few minor-league rehab starts and a return in mid-July still appears possible.

