Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Advancing towards live BP
Eickhoff (lat) completed another bullpen session Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff has now completed two pain-free bullpen sessions this week and will head to High-A Clearwater with a session of live batting practice due next. The 28-year-old should require at least a few minor-league rehab starts and a return in mid-July still appears possible.
