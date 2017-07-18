Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Allows five runs to Marlins
Eickhoff allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight batters through six innings during Monday's loss to Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was a disappointing followup to Eickhoff's best outing -- and first win -- of the season, but the eight strikeouts softened the blow. Still, the 27-year-old righty sports an underwhelming 4.83 ERA and 1.52 WHIP for the season, and his 4.34 FIP doesn't suggest there are sunnier stretches ahead this summer. A home start against the Brewers is up next for Eickhoff.
