Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Allows one earned run in no-decision
Eickhoff (2-7) allowed three runs, one of which was earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Braves.
Eickhoff allowed a pair of runs in the first inning before leaving the game with a 3-1 deficit, but the offense scored in the ninth inning to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts, and despite a 4.56 ERA, he's been a solid fantasy option during that stretch. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Angels.
