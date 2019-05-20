Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Burned by long ball
Eickhoff allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five across five innings Sunday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.
Eickhoff allowed three home runs, accounting for all four of his earned runs in the contest. His skills were solid otherwise, as he managed to generate 15 swinging strikes and started 13 of the 22 batters he faced with a strike. However, his struggles with the long ball overshadow any positive work, as he's now allowed five home runs across his last two starts -- a span of nine innings. He'll look to be more effective in keeping the ball in the yard in his next start, but will face a tough test at Milwaukee on Friday.
