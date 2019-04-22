Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Burned late
Eickhoff (0-1) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Rockies.
Eickhoff danced in and out of trouble in his first start of the season, but handled Coors fairly well by allowing only two extra-base hits and no home runs. He entered the sixth inning having allowed only one earned run but ultimately let the first four runners he faced reach base, leading to a three-run inning. He'll be in a much better environment to succeed in his next start, which comes at home against Miami.
