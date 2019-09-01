Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Called up and placed on IL
The Phillies recalled Eickhoff from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a blister/laceration on his right middle finger.
Eickhoff recently overcame a biceps injury before he was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 20 but made just one start for Lehigh Valley before apparently succumbing to a new issue. Since Eickhoff wasn't expected to contribute for the big club at any point in September, the Phillies elected to shut him down for the season in order to open up another spot on the 40-man roster.
