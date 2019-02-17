Eickhoff (wrist) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This is a positive sign for the right-hander after news emerged last week that he was still hindered by offseason surgery to address carpal tunnel syndrome. Eickhoff's next step is participating in live batting practice sessions, though it's unclear when that step will be taken. For now, the team is content with Eickhoff emerging from Sunday's session fully healthy, with a firmer timetable for return likely coming forth once he progresses further in his rehab program.

