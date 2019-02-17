Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Completes first bullpen session
Eickhoff (wrist) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This is a positive sign for the right-hander after news emerged last week that he was still hindered by offseason surgery to address carpal tunnel syndrome. Eickhoff's next step is participating in live batting practice sessions, though it's unclear when that step will be taken. For now, the team is content with Eickhoff emerging from Sunday's session fully healthy, with a firmer timetable for return likely coming forth once he progresses further in his rehab program.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Still limited following surgery•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Strikes deal to avoid arbitration•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Expects to be healthy for spring•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for start Friday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Could start this week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts