Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Could start this week
Manager Gabe Kapler said Eickhoff could start sometime this week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eickhoff has made just one appearance for the big club this season due to injuries, allowing one run while striking out two in an inning of relief. With the Phillies out of playoff contention, the right-hander may be afforded a spot start before the end of the season.
