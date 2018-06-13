Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Could start throwing program soon
Eickhoff (lat, wrist) could throw a bullpen session Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
He received a cortisone shot in his wrist earlier this week and is still working his way back from a lat injury. Eickhoff is without a timetable for his return to game action.
