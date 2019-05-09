Eickhoff (2-1) earned the win against the Cardinals on Wednesday by allowing only three hits over eight scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Eickhoff turned in his best performance of the season as he didn't allow a baserunner to reach second base until Yadier Molina's ground-rule double during the eighth inning. The 28-year-old has given up only one run on eight hits in his last three starts (20 innings). Eickhoff next figures to face the Brewers early next week.