Eickhoff (3-4) took the loss Monday, surrendering seven runs on five hits -- all five of them home runs -- and two walks over three-plus innings while striking out two as the Phillies were downed 13-8 by the Diamondbacks.

Arizona's first three batters of the night all took Eickhoff yard. then Eduardo Escobar and Alex Avila chased him from the game in the fourth inning with two-run shots. The D-backs ended up setting a club record with eight total homers, while the two teams combined for an MLB-record 13 long balls. Eickhoff will take a 5.02 ERA, 50:17 K:BB and ghastly 2.5 HR/9 through 57.1 innings into his next start Sunday in Atlanta.