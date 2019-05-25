Eickhoff didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Brewers, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over three innings while striking out one.

Christian Yelich and Orlando Arcia both took Eickhoff deep, but the Phillies rallied in the middle innings to take the right-hander off the hook for his third loss. He's now given up multiple homers in three straight starts, not lasting longer than five innings in any of them, and the rough stretch has inflated Eickhoff's ERA to 3.86. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Thursday, at home against the Cardinals.