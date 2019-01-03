Eickhoff underwent surgery in October to address a lingering carpal tunnel issue but is expected to be fully healthy for spring training, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Eickhoff considered undergoing the procedure, which likely would have been season-ending, in late July, but he ultimately opted to delay the operation until the day after the season ended. The procedure removed pressure on the main nerve in his wrist, which is expected to eliminate the numbness and tingling sensation he felt in his fingers during the 2018 campaign. Eickhoff, who is currently a few weeks ahead of his typical offseason program, said he feels 100 percent and will "for sure" be ready for the start of spring training. The right-hander will compete for a back-end rotation spot in camp.