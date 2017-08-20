Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Fails to complete five in no-decision
Eickhoff allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Saturday.
Manager Pete Mackanin pulled Eickhoff from a tie game with one out to go in the fifth after 91 pitches, and that cost Eickhoff the win as the Phillies exploded for seven runs in the sixth. Eickhoff has been holding his own since the All-Star break -- he had a 3.63 ERA in six second-half starts coming into Saturday -- but he's been inefficient in his last couple outings. He will look to go a bit deeper into the game next week against the Marlins.
