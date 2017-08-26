Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Fans eight in Friday victory
Eickhoff (4-7) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out eight across five innings to earn the victory Friday against the Cubs.
Eickhoff gave up a solo homer to Kyle Schwarber in the first inning before silencing the Cubs' bats over his final four innings, leading to his fourth victory of the campaign. He's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in five of his last seven outings, and although his 4.46 ERA looks bad, he's lowered it from 5.22 over his past 10 outings, and he's become a decent fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Braves.
