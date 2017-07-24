Eickhoff (2-7) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Sunday's win over Milwaukee.

This was another strong outing from Eickhoff, but unfortunately, the 27-year-old righty has mixed in too many duds to be a reliable asset in the majority of fantasy settings. He sports a mediocre 4.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 for the year, so it's probably best to avoid Eickhoff outside of favorable matchups moving forward. He projects to face the Braves at Citizens Bank Park in his next start.