Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Fans six through six in win
Eickhoff (2-7) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Sunday's win over Milwaukee.
This was another strong outing from Eickhoff, but unfortunately, the 27-year-old righty has mixed in too many duds to be a reliable asset in the majority of fantasy settings. He sports a mediocre 4.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 for the year, so it's probably best to avoid Eickhoff outside of favorable matchups moving forward. He projects to face the Braves at Citizens Bank Park in his next start.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Allows five runs to Marlins•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Notches first win Sunday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Officially reinstated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Makes rehab start Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will make rehab start Tuesday•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...