Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Feeling good after all-fastball bullpen
Eickhoff (lat, wrist) threw 20 fastballs in the bullpen Tuesday and came away without feeling any numbness, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff recently suffered a setback while rehabbing from his lat strain which led to him feeling numbness while pitching. Tests ruled out a significant injury and he seems to be doing better after an anti-inflammatory injection in his wrist. He did note that he had previously mostly felt the numbness when throwing curveballs, which he didn't throw Tuesday, so we'll have a better idea of where he is in his recovery after his next bullpen session Saturday.
