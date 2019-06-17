Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Hit hard in relief appearance
Eickhoff surrendered five runs on six hits and a walk over his lone inning of relief in Sunday's 15-1 loss to the Phillies.
Eickhoff had lined up for two starts entering the week, but he ultimately missed out on the two step since he was removed from the Philadelphia rotation after surrendering seven runs in three innings to the Diamondbacks on June 10. Unfortunately for those that included him in weekly lineups, Eickhoff still did plenty of damage to fantasy managers' ratios while mopping up in the blowout loss to Atlanta. The Phillies have yet to decide on a permanent fifth starter, but Eickhoff probably doesn't rank high among the team's potential options after serving up a whopping 18 home runs in his last seven appearances.
