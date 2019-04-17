Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Joins rotation
Eickhoff is expected to move into the Phillies' rotation Sunday against the Rockies after Philadelphia optioned Nick Pivetta to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Though it was Nick Pivetta who came away with the victory in Tuesday's 14-3 win over the Mets, Eickhoff was the far more impressive of the two pitchers while working in long relief. In what marked his 2019 debut for the Phillies after he opened the season in the minors, Eickhoff struck out six and gave up three hits and no walks over four scoreless frames to notch the save. Pivetta, meanwhile, failed to record a quality start for the fourth time in as many turns and recorded more walks than strikeouts in what was somehow his best outing of the season, prompting the Phillies to go in another direction at the back end of the rotation. After the lengthy relief appearance, Eickhoff should be reasonably stretched out heading into his start this weekend, though he could struggle to find success while pitching at Coors Field.
