Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Nearing rehab stint
Eickhoff (biceps) is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eickhoff has been sidelined since June 16 with biceps tendinitis, but he's finally nearing a return to game action. Given the length of his absence, the right-hander will need to make multiple minor-league appearances before being cleared to rejoin the Phillies, meaning he likely won't be ready to return to the big-league rotation until at least mid-August.
