Eickhoff will have his next start pushed back to Friday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Jake Thompson will be called up to start Thursday, allowing Eickhoff, whose fastball velocity has dipped a bit this month, to have an extra day between starts. GM Matt Klentak said Eickhoff is healthy despite the drop in velocity, and believes the righty can still be an effective pitcher with a velocity drop when he is locating and changing speeds.