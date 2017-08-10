Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Notches third win Wednesday
Eickhoff (3-7) allowed two runs on nine hits while striking out six without a walk over 6.2 innings in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
Eickhoff has turned his season around, winning each of his past three decisions after an 0-7 start. The right-hander displayed his best control of the season in this one, issuing no free passes for just the second time in 20 starts while coming two strikeouts short of matching his season high. He'll have a terrific opportunity to keep building momentum in his next start Monday, which comes on the road against the league-worst Padres offense.
