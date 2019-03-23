Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Opening season in minors
The Phillies optioned Eickhoff to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eickhoff's spring training debut was delayed by a recurrence of symptoms relating to the carpal tunnel surgery he required in January, but he returned to action March 11 and looked good over three Grapefruit League appearances, giving up four runs across nine innings while striking out 12. Because Eickhoff had missed the majority of the 2018 campaign while recovering from a lat strain, the Phillies likely want to see him pitch on a regular basis in the minors before giving him an extended look at the major-league level. Eickhoff could be the top choice for a callup in the event either Zach Eflin and/or Vince Velasquez flop as the Phillies' back-end starters.
