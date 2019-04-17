Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Picks up save in long relief
Eickhoff tossed four scoreless innings of relief Tuesday, allowing three hits and striking out six, to record his first career save in a 14-3 rout of the Mets.
The right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day and immediately thrust into action, albeit in a mop-up role. Eickhoff threw 59 pitches (38 strikes), and despite the strong outing he could immediately be optioned back down for a fresh bullpen arm as he won't be available to pitch again for a few days.
