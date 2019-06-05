Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Picks up third win
Eickhoff (3-3) allowed three runs in six innings and picked up the win against San Diego on Tuesday, giving up four hits and striking out five. He did not walk a batter.
Handed the task of snapping Philadelphia's five-game losing streak, Eickhoff was up to the challenge, earning both his first quality start and first win in nearly a month. He did so by limiting the Padres to five baserunners and allowing only one ball to leave the yard after having surrendered multiple home runs in each of his previous four starts. After an effective April in which he posted a 2.12 ERA in 17 innings of work, Eickhoff struggled with a 5.17 ERA in 31 innings in May. He'll look to build upon a positive start to June when he faces Arizona on Monday in his next scheduled start.
