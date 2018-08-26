Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Produces strong rehab start Saturday
Eickhoff (lat) threw six scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff had a relatively uneventful outing, requiring 83 pitches to get through the six frames. This is a big step forward after reports surfaced saying he was still experiencing tingling in his fingers when he pitched. The stats certainly haven't suggested anything is still wrong, as the right-hander holds a 1.83 ERA while striking out almost a batter per inning in five rehab starts. He still remains without a firm return timetable, though it seems like he is close to returning to the big-league club given how high his pitch count has gotten in recent rehab starts. His role upon his return is still murky however, as Zach Eflin, Nick Pivetta and Vince Velasquez seem to have the back-end rotation spots held down.
