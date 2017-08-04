Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Provides quality start Thursday
Eickhoff (2-7) gave up three runs on three hits and four walks while fanning five over the course of six innings during Thursday's no-decision against the Angels.
After allowing a first-inning two-run home run to Mike Trout, the right-hander settled down and delivered another solid performance from the mound. Since coming off the disabled list (back) July 9, Eickhoff has given the Phillies four good outings in five opportunities. He has now amassed over 100 innings this season, posting a 4.56 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. The greatest discrepancies for Eickhoff in terms of separating 2016 from this year's campaign is walk rate and BABIP. The 27-year-old's BB/9 has doubled from 1.9 to 3.8, while his BABIP is .324, nearly 40 points higher than his mark last year. Looking ahead, Eickhoff's next projected start figures to come against the Braves on Wednesday.
