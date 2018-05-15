Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Rain bumps rehab start back
Eickhoff (lat) will make a rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Reading after his previously scheduled Monday start was rained out, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The one-day delay shouldn't change Eickhoff's overall timeline, as he's expected to return in late May. Whether or not he's in the rotation when he returns remains to be seen, as the back end of the Phillies' rotation (Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin) has been pitching well lately.
