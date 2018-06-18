Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Ready to start throwing program
Eickhoff (lat, wrist) will begin a throwing program Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff will throw his first bullpen session since suffering a setback in his rehab back in mid-May. He remains without a timetable for his return, though he's trending in the right direction.
