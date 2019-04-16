Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Recalled by Phillies
Eickhoff was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Injuries, including a lat strain and carpal tunnel syndrome, stole most of Eickhoff's 2018 campaign. The later issue popped up again in spring, delaying his Grapefruit League debut and causing him to start the season in the minors. He's been an effective back-end starter in the past, and could be one again if called upon this season, but he looks to be in a long-relief role for now, as Drew Anderson was the player optioned in a corresponding move.
