Eickhoff (lat) received a cortisone shot in his right wrist Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff appeared to be nearing his season debut in late May before his rehab was put on hold due to a twinge in the tips of his right index and middle fingers. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome was recently ruled out as a cause, but he now appears to be dealing with a wrist issue as well. He's confident that he'll pitch again this season, but the fact that that's even in question is certainly not an encouraging sign. There remains no timetable for his return.

