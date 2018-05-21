Eickhoff (lat) was shut down after feeling a twinge in the fingertips of his right index and middles fingers, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff apparently felt the issue while throwing a curveball during his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. While specifics regarding the issue remain unclear at this point, it should be noted that the 27-year-old dealt with a similar injury last season and was shut down for the final month of the campaign as a result. Eickhoff's rehab assignment is currently on hold while he is evaluated.