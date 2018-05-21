Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Rehab put on hold
Eickhoff (lat) was shut down after feeling a twinge in the fingertips of his right index and middles fingers, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff apparently felt the issue while throwing a curveball during his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. While specifics regarding the issue remain unclear at this point, it should be noted that the 27-year-old dealt with a similar injury last season and was shut down for the final month of the campaign as a result. Eickhoff's rehab assignment is currently on hold while he is evaluated.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: To make next rehab start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Strikes out three in rehab start•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Rain bumps rehab start back•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for rehab start Monday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Rotation spot not guaranteed•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Throws two simulated innings•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...