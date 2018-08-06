Eickhoff (lat) resumed a rehab assignment at High-A Clearwater on Saturday, tossing two perfect frames in the affiliate's 1-0 win over Bradenton. He struck out two in the 21-pitch outing.

Eickhoff was cleared to make the rehab appearance after a two-plus-month layoff. The right-hander's recovery from a lat strain has been delayed by a pair of instances in which he experienced tingling in his fingers while throwing, a symptom often indicative of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Fortunately for Eickhoff, doctors have ruled out that condition, so the 28-year-old will now be able to turn his focus to building up his arm in preparation for a return to the big club. Since Eickhoff has been sidelined all season and isn't a safe bet to give the Phillies quality innings once he's activated, the playoff-contending club may be unwilling to clear a spot in the rotation for him right away.