Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Restarts rehab assignment
Eickhoff (lat) resumed a rehab assignment at High-A Clearwater on Saturday, tossing two perfect frames in the affiliate's 1-0 win over Bradenton. He struck out two in the 21-pitch outing.
Eickhoff was cleared to make the rehab appearance after a two-plus-month layoff. The right-hander's recovery from a lat strain has been delayed by a pair of instances in which he experienced tingling in his fingers while throwing, a symptom often indicative of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Fortunately for Eickhoff, doctors have ruled out that condition, so the 28-year-old will now be able to turn his focus to building up his arm in preparation for a return to the big club. Since Eickhoff has been sidelined all season and isn't a safe bet to give the Phillies quality innings once he's activated, the playoff-contending club may be unwilling to clear a spot in the rotation for him right away.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Scheduled for live batting practice Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will receive cortisone injection•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Suffers another setback•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Advancing towards live BP•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Throws another painless bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Feeling good after all-fastball bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...