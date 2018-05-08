Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Rotation spot not guaranteed
Eickhoff (lat) does not have a guaranteed rotation spot upon his return from the disabled list, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eickhoff threw in an extended spring game Tuesday and is likely a couple weeks away from returning. It was assumed that he would have a rotation spot locked in, but two strong starts from Zach Eflin (who owns a 0.71 ERA) seems to have cast that into doubt. There's plenty of time for Eflin to revert back to his former self before Eickhoff returns, though, as he owns a career 5.39 ERA and a 13.2 percent strikeout rate in 24 career big-league starts. Eickhoff hardly impressed last season, posting a 4.71 ERA, so it wouldn't be unreasonable for Eflin to be preferred to him if he throws a few more strong outings.
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Throws two simulated innings•
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for live BP•
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Velocity up in bullpen sessions•
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Targeting late-May return•
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will throw bullpen Wednesday•
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Shifts to DL•
