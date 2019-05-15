Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Roughed up by Brewers
Eickhoff (2-2) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two to take the loss Tuesday against the Brewers.
Eickhoff was burned by the long ball -- he surrendered a three-run home run to Yasmani Grandal and a two-run shot to Ryan Braun -- in his worst start of the season. However, those were the first two home runs he's allowed this season, and despite the rough outing, his 2.65 ERA and 1.15 WHIP are indicative of how well he had pitched prior to the start. Despite the strong results, it's worth noting that Eickhoff continued to issue free passes Tuesday, and has now allowed 3.4 BB/9 across 34 innings. He'll look to rebound in his next start, likely to come on Sunday at home against the Rockies.
