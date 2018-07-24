Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Scheduled for live batting practice Saturday
Eickhoff (lat) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The session will come in Clearwater, Florida, where Eickhoff hopes to remain for about two weeks including a rehab stint with the Phillies' High-A team. He hasn't pitched all year due to a lat strain and has had multiple setbacks, so it's difficult to trust that he'll be able to make it back this time around. The Phillies will hope that his latest cortisone injection will solve the tingling sensations in his fingers and allow him to finally work his way back to game action.
