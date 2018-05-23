Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Seeing vascular surgeon
Eickhoff (lat) is scheduled to visit a vascular surgeon who specializes in thoracic outlet syndrome, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Eickhoff's rehab was put on hold after the right-hander felt a twinge in his fingers after during his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He's set to undergo some testing in Philadelphia on Thursday before heading to St. Louis to visit with Dr. Robert Thompson in an attempt to learn more about the nerve issues in his fingers. While Eickhoff was able to play catch with no issues Wednesday, he remains without a timetable for his return.
