Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for live BP
Eickhoff (lat) will throw live batting practice Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
This will mark Eickhoff's first time facing live hitters since injuring his lat in mid-March. He's still targeting a late-May return, though a more concrete return date should emerge once he's able to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment, which shouldn't be too far away. The young righty was sitting between 91 and 93 mph with his fastball in a recent bullpen session after averaging 90.5 mph last season.
