Eickhoff (lat) will throw live batting practice Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

This will mark Eickhoff's first time facing live hitters since injuring his lat in mid-March. He's still targeting a late-May return, though a more concrete return date should emerge once he's able to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment, which shouldn't be too far away. The young righty was sitting between 91 and 93 mph with his fastball in a recent bullpen session after averaging 90.5 mph last season.