Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for rehab start Monday
Eickhoff (lat) will throw three innings in a rehab start for High-A Clearwater on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff has yet to pitch this season while dealing with a lat strain. The team expects him to be back in late May, and a short rehab start Monday would seem to put him on schedule to do that. He's been purely a starter in his major-league career so far and projected to be the Phillies' number three starter coming into the year, but his rotation spot is now reportedly not guaranteed, with Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin all pitching well lately.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Rotation spot not guaranteed•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Throws two simulated innings•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for live BP•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Velocity up in bullpen sessions•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Targeting late-May return•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will throw bullpen Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...