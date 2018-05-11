Eickhoff (lat) will throw three innings in a rehab start for High-A Clearwater on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff has yet to pitch this season while dealing with a lat strain. The team expects him to be back in late May, and a short rehab start Monday would seem to put him on schedule to do that. He's been purely a starter in his major-league career so far and projected to be the Phillies' number three starter coming into the year, but his rotation spot is now reportedly not guaranteed, with Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin all pitching well lately.