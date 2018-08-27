Eickhoff (lat) will be called up when rosters expand Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff has been out all season after experiencing multiple setbacks while recovering from a preseason lat strain. He seems ready to go finally, having gotten up to 83 pitches in his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He'll be pitching in relief when he returns to the majors, though he'd likely be the first option if the Phillies require a spot start or a replacement in the rotation.