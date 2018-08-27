Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for Saturday call-up
Eickhoff (lat) will be called up when rosters expand Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff has been out all season after experiencing multiple setbacks while recovering from a preseason lat strain. He seems ready to go finally, having gotten up to 83 pitches in his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He'll be pitching in relief when he returns to the majors, though he'd likely be the first option if the Phillies require a spot start or a replacement in the rotation.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Produces strong rehab start Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Tingling sensation lingering•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Two Triple-A starts planned•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Slated for third rehab start•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Restarts rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Scheduled for live batting practice Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...