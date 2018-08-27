Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for Saturday callup
Eickhoff (lat) will be called up when rosters expand Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff has been out all season after experiencing multiple setbacks while recovering from a preseason lat strain. He seems ready to go finally, getting up to 83 pitches in his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He'll be pitching in relief when he returns to the majors, though he'd likely be the first option if the Phillies require a spot start or a replacement in the rotation.
