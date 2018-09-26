Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for start Friday
Eickhoff will toe the rubber against the Braves on Friday, Matt Gelb of the The Athletic reports.
Eickhoff will make his first start for the Phillies in 2018 due to Zach Eflin's strained oblique, which will prohibit the latter from pitching during the final series of the year. Across two relief appearances with the big-league club this month, Eickhoff has allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out three in two innings.
