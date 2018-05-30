Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Shifted to 60-day DL
Eickhoff (lat) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
This is simply procedural, as Eickhoff has already been sidelined for 60 days with a lat injury. He's scheduled to visit a thoracic outlet syndrome specialist in the near future, after which a possible timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus. The move opens up a spot on the Phillies' 40-man roster for Mitch Walding, whose contract was purchased in a corresponding roster move.
