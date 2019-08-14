Eickhoff (biceps) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

This move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Logan Morrison, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Eickhoff, who has been sidelined since June 17, won't be eligible to return until Friday following this move. He's made three minor-league rehab appearances since the start of August, with his most recent appearance coming for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday (he allowed two runs with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings).

