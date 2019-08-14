Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Shifts to 60-day IL
Eickhoff (biceps) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
This move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Logan Morrison, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Eickhoff, who has been sidelined since June 17, won't be eligible to return until Friday following this move. He's made three minor-league rehab appearances since the start of August, with his most recent appearance coming for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday (he allowed two runs with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings).
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Beginning minor-league stint•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Won't throw for three weeks•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Out with biceps tendinitis•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Hit hard in relief appearance•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Removed from rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...