Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Shifts to DL
The Phillies placed Eickhoff (lat) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Eickhoff is expected to be on the shelf for at least most of April with the mild lat strain, which he suffered about two weeks ago. With Eickhoff and Mark Leiter (forearm) both on the DL and mid-March signing Jake Arrieta not ready to start for the big club until April 8, the Phillies will get by with a four-man rotation to begin the season.
