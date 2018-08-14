Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Slated for third rehab start
Eickhoff (lat) will make another rehab start for High-A Clearwater on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
This will be Eickhoff's third start for the Threshers, and he figures to keep ramping things up after throwing three innings his last time out (and two innings during his first rehab outing). The 28-year-old has been sidelined all season with a lat strain and a pair of setbacks, so he'll likely need multiple additional rehab appearances before being cleared to return.
