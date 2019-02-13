Eickhoff is scheduled to throw a bullpen session next week after suffering recurring symptoms from carpal tunnel surgery last month, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The right-hander underwent carpal tunnel surgery in October, but it seems like the issue isn't entirely behind him. It's currently unknown if this issue will put his availability for Opening Day in jeopardy, but more information will likely become known following next week's bullpen session. As long as he's healthy, Eickhoff is in the running for one of Philadelphia's back-end rotation spots.