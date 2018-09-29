Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Strikes out eight in loss
Eickhoff (0-1) made his first start of the 2018 season in Friday's loss to the Braves. He went 3.1 innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out eight and taking the loss.
In what was only Eickhoff's third appearance of the season, he looked reasonably effective as he fanned eight batters, including seven in a row at one point. It's been a lost year for Eickhoff, who missed most of the season due to various ailments, but he gave the Phillies a glimpse of his talent as he'll look to compete for a spot in next year's rotation.
