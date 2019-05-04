Eickhoff didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings.

Eickhoff was on track to record his second consecutive quality start but was removed prior to the sixth inning at just 87 pitches -- likely a precaution given his injury history. The right-hander has been sharp in four appearances (three starts) since earning a promotion in mid-April, compiling a 2.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 22 innings. Eickhoff will look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come on the road against the Cardinals.