Eickhoff (lat) struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs on five hits across 3.1 innings Tuesday in his rehab start with Double-A Reading.

After throwing two simulated innings 10 days ago, Eickhoff successfully completed a rehabilitation start. The back end of the Phillies' rotation has been pitching well recently, so manager Gabe Kapler may be inclined to continue going with the hot hand, even when Eickhoff returns. His next start at Double-A should take place in five days, edging him nearer to a late-May return.